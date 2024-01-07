Iowa school shooter’s chilling final social media post revealed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iowa police are now looking into “a number of social media posts” made by the teenager who unleashed terror on an Iowa high school on Thursday, killing one victim and injuring five.

Dylan Butler, 17, was named as the gunman who opened fire inside Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday as students returned from their Christmas break.

Butler, a former student at the school, was found dead on the scene.

The teenager’s motive for the attack is now under investigation, with authorities looking into “a number of social media posts” he made around the time of the shooting, Des Moines Register reported.

Moments before the shooting, Butler allegedly posted a final chilling video on TikTok captioned: “Now we wait”.

In the video, Butler posed in a bathroom stall at the school with a blue duffle bag at his feet.

It was accompanied by the song “Stray Bullet” by the German band KMFDM - also used on the personal website of Eric Harris, one of the shooters involved in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Investigators also found pictures on his social media accounts showing the 17-year-old posing with firearms.

A law enforcement official said federal and state investigators were interviewing Butler’s friends and analysing his online footprint, including posts on TikTok and Reddit.

Iowa school shooter Dylan Butler’s final TikTok post (Dylan Butler/TikTok)

The teenager was described as a quiet person who had been bullied for years by his former classmates.

Authorities said Butler acted alone during the shooting, where armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun he killed one sixth grader and injured five other victims.

An administrator, later identified by his alma mater as Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, was among the five wounded.

Mitch Mortvedt, the state investigation division’s assistant director, said one person was in critical condition but the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The other victims are in stable condition.

Mr Mortvedt added that authorities found a “pretty rudimentary” improvised explosive device in the school, but were able to render it safe.

Community members gather in Wiese park for a candlelight vigil (Getty Images)

Following the shooting, local residents gathered for a vigil at Wiese Park in Perry and held candles as they listened to pastors from many faiths and heard a message of hope in both English and Spanish.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on Thursday, describing the shooting as a “senseless tragedy” which has “shaken our entire state to the core”.

“Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers are with the Perry community,” she said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the shooting at a press conference, describing it as “tragic” and “senseless”.

“We’re just a couple of days into the new year and we’re talking about another shooting, and that is heart-wrenching and that is heart-breaking,” Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters. “When will enough be enough?”

As of Friday, the school remains closed.