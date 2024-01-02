Jump to content

Pastor accused of trying to shove wife’s coworker into McDonald’s deep fryer

Dwayne Waden, a 57-year-old pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries in High Point, was charged with assault

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 02 January 2024 18:26
North Carolina pastor accused of assaulting wife’s McDonald’s coworker

(Getty Images)

A North Carolina pastor was arrested after he allegedly attempted to push a McDonald’s employee’s head into a deep frier.

Authorities believe 57-year-old Dwayne Waden carried out the unusual attack after his wife, who was training to become a manager at one of the franchise’s locations in the city of High Point, complained to him that she was being “disrespected” at work.

Mr Waden, a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries, allegedly arrived at the store on 28 December after receiving a call from his wife, CBS reports.

According to the High Point Police Department, surveillance video reportedly shows Mr Waden placing his hands around an employee’s neck and repeatedly punching his face.

Mr Waden then allegedly pushed the worker’s head towards one of the deep fryers before other employees who were present managed to pull him off the victim.

The employee suffered a large contusion to the forehead and right eye and scratches on his neck, according to an incident report.

Mr Waden was charged with assault and battery and was released on a $1,000 bond.

The pastor’s wife is no longer employed at the McDonald’s location.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority,” the restaurant chain told CBS in a statement.

