Four people killed in murder-suicide at homeless encampment

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people have died in a suspected murder-suicide at a homeless encampment in North Carolina.

The tragedy took place at the Autryville homeless encampment, located about 55 miles away from Raleigh.

Residents of the encampment reportedly heard an argument before the violence unfolded at around 9.30am on Sunday, NBC reported.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the gunman as 40-year-old Dwane Paul Miller, of Marysville, Washington.

Miller allegedly shot the three victims, two women and a man, before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

One of the female victims was 41-year-old Carrie Nicole Trampel, who had ongoing domestic violence issues also involving Miller stemming from another state. It is unclear how the other two victims, Daniel Jay Wiltshire, 44, and Amber Rae King, 43, knew Miller.

“Three of the deceased had multiple gunshot wounds and one appeared to have a single gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to The Sampson Independent. “Evidence shows that Miller discharged his firearm multiple times into the three victims before turning the gun on himself.”

The sheriff’s office added that Miller and the victims had been living in two tents in the homeless encampment for several weeks before the murder-suicide.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.