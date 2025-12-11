The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Eight members of a high school track team have been left seriously injured after a car barreled into them during a practice run, police say.

Anthony Alva-Palafox, 27, plowed his car into the team at Anaheim High School on Tuesday afternoon, before being rushed to the hospital himself to be treated for his injuries.

Anaheim Police told Fox LA that Alva-Palafox was showing “objective signs of intoxication," while they questioned him, prompting officers to carry out a DUI investigation.

The 27-year-old was cuffed shortly after on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Law enforcement also told the broadcaster that Alva-Palafox plowed into the runners while they were waiting at a red light on a street corner.

open image in gallery Anthony Alva-Palafox was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed his car into the students ( Anaheim Police Department )

“They were doing what they were supposed to do, wait, and they got hit by the car,” said Anaheim PD Sgt. Matt Sutter told CBS News.

Eight people in total were hit, with three reportedly being left in critical condition. All of the high schoolers involved are expected to survive, according to the network.

Stutter also expressed sympathy to the team’s coach, who was standing behind the group when they were struck by the red Toyota Corolla on the corner of Harbor Boulevard and North Street.

“As a parent myself, you send your kids to school, you trust they're gonna be safe and a tragedy like this happens. It's very unfortunate,” Sutter said. “I feel sorry for the coach who had to see this happen to his kids.”

Video footage seen by The Los Angeles Times showed multiple students bleeding out onto the ground beside the Toyota. The red car can also be seen in the video, which crashed into a nearby brick wall.

At least five of the students were seen being treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, while the other three teenagers were taken to the hospital immediately.

open image in gallery The crash unfolded on the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and North Street ( Google Streetview )

Eddie Martinez told ABC 7 that he saw the carnage unfold.

“All I could see was people running around hysterically trying to save somebody right in front of that car,” he told the broadcaster.

A spokesperson from the Anaheim Union High School District told CBS that the victims were aged between 16 and 17 years old.

“We can confirm that seven Anaheim High School students were involved in today's incident and are receiving medical care for a variety of injuries," the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and their families during this time.”

The Independent has contacted the Anaheim Police Department for comment.