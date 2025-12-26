The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Christmas parade in a small Arizona desert town was meant to bring holiday cheer, but it ended in tragedy when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a group of spectators, killing a young child.

The fatal incident took place in Kayenta — a Navajo Nation township located about 300 miles northeast of Phoenix — on December 22, according to officials.

As locals gathered on the town streets to watch a Christmas parade, an “allegedly intoxicated” driver rammed into the crowd, striking four people and killing a three-year-old Navajo child, local officials said.

The driver, identified as 67-year-old Stanley Begay Jr., was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle. He is being held in custody, and his arraignment is scheduled for January 13, 2026.

Under Navajo law, the maximum sentence allowed for someone convicted of homicide by vehicle is a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

open image in gallery Stanley Begay Jr. is accused of driving into the crowd at a Christmas parade on Monday, killing a 3-year-old, according to Arizona officials. ( Kayenta Township )

The deceased child was identified by his family as Karson Apodaca, who they described in an online fundraiser as “a joyful, loving 3-year-old who brought light to everyone around him.”

“This unimaginable loss has left his family heartbroken and facing challenges no one should ever have to endure,” the family said.

They added that several other members of the family had been injured in the December 22 incident.

“Not only did they lose their precious boy, but Karson’s mom, her fiancé, and his grandpa were also injured in the accident and are now on the long road to recovery,” the family said.

The fundraiser says the money will be used to “provide counseling and financial support for his loved ones as they heal emotionally and medically.” As of Friday afternoon, the total stands at over $35,000.

To mourn the loss of life, the Kayenta community held a vigil on Christmas Eve, during which they sang carols and decorated a tree in Karson’s honor, the family said.

open image in gallery "Karson was a joyful, loving 3-year-old who brought light to everyone around him," his family said. ( Gofundme.com )

open image in gallery "Not only did they lose their precious boy, but Karson’s mom, her fiancé, and his grandpa were also injured in the accident and are now on the long road to recovery," the family said. ( Gofundme.com )

Lucas Babycos, a lawyer licensed to practice in the Navajo Nation, told KTVK that he is “hearing a lot of fear and anger about what occurred.”

Under state law, a vehicular homicide conviction can carry a sentence of over 20 years, compared to the significantly lighter maximum sentence under Navajo Nation law.

“I would like to see them adopt the enhanced sentencing act on the Navajo Nation,” Babycos told the outlet.

In a statement, the Navajo Police Department urged people to “be careful, look out for one another, and don’t drink and drive.”

A representative for the Navajo Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.