A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Maryland after his package of drugs was accidentally delivered to the wrong house, according to police.

Kalani Ayi Abulfata Ariyibi-Sani, of Silver Spring, was charged with possession of drugs and a firearm following the delivery of a suspicious package to one of his neighbors.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a property on Alderton Drive on Thursday, following reports that a package containing drugs had been delivered to a homeowner.

Upon arrival, officers obtained video surveillance of what appeared to be multiple suspects with flashlights, allegedly searching for the package in the homeowner’s yard.

Officers quickly located two male suspects and one female suspect in the yard, matching those seen in the surveillance video.

One of the male suspects ran from the scene. The second male suspect, Ariyibi-Sani, was arrested. He was later found to be in possession of a loaded Sam Diego Privateer 7.62 AR style pistol under his jacket.

Drugs and a weapon confiscated by the Montgomery County Department of Police, in Maryland, during the arrest of Ariyibi-Sani ( Montgomery County Department of Police )

During a further search of Ariyibi-Sani following his arrest, officers located over 100 Xanax pills, two digital scales, marijuana, and a bottle of Promethazine.

Ariyibi-Sani was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he has been charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.

The female suspect – who has not been named – was determined to be in possession of drugs.

She was also transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with possession of drugs.