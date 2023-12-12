Drivers filmed themselves carrying out hit-and-runs in Seattle

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seattle police say drivers filmed themselves carrying out random hit-and-run attacks on pedestrians in the city.

Investigators say they have obtained graphic videos shot inside the vehicles during the attacks in Washington state last month.

In one clip of an attack on 107th Street in Seattle, someone can be heard saying “Hit this b****, hit this b****” before the vehicle smashes into a woman walking.

Police say that surveillance footage from a nearby building shows what appears to be that car swerving left into oncoming traffic lanes before hitting the victim in the early hours of 26 November.

The suspects in the car then drove away laughing. Witnesses ran to the victim to help her before leaving the scene in another vehicle.

During a second incident at 96th and Aurora Avenue, video footage from inside the vehicle shows a man walking in a bus lane with his back to the car. Police say that the car then hit the victim, who bounced off its hood.

Investigators say they do not know when exactly that incident took place. Neither of the victims in the shocking incidents have been identified.

“In late November, police were made aware of two incidents where two separate vehicles purposely targeted and struck pedestrians in North Seattle. The victims have not been identified,” the Seattle Police Department wrote.

“The suspect vehicle did not stop in either incident. Based on the speed of the impact, it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury.

“Detectives reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions, and canvassed the area for witnesses, but have not been able to locate the victims.”