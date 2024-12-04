The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 61-year-old woman in a wheelchair and then fleeing the scene –leaving her to die on a Philadelphia road.

Jamal McCullough, 37, from Philadelphia, turned himself into police on Monday to face five charges including being involved in an accident that involved death, Lower Merion Township Police Department said.

According to police, the deadly hit-and-run unfolded at around 2 a.m. on November 11 when a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on City Avenue near Conshohocken State Road struck Tracey Cary, 61, who was also traveling southbound along the road in her wheelchair.

Cary was disabled and homeless at the time, reported NBC Philadelphia.

Surveillance footage shows the driver stepping out of his car to inspect the vehicle after the collision, and then driving away.

Cary was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where she was pronounced dead soon after.

Police tracked down the car two days on before McCullough surrendered to authorities weeks later.

“[The] vehicle was traveling faster than a vehicle typically would no matter the area or the hour,” Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan told reporters.

“People need to take responsibility for their actions. It's understandable that someone may be scared or upset. It's in their best interest to turn themselves in.”

McCullough was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property, the duty to give information and render aid, and failure to immediately notify police of an accident involving injury or death.