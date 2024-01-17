The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newly released bodycam video captured the dramatic moment the Adelson family matriarch was taken into custody at the Miami International Airport for her alleged role in aiding in the plotting of her son-in-law’s murder.

Donna Adelson, 73, looked momentarily stunned as law enforcement officials put her in handcuffs just before she was to board a one-way flight to Vietnam with her husband Harvey.

The November 2023 arrest came just a week after her son Charlie Adelson was convicted of hiring two hit men to kill FSU law professor Dan Markel in 2014.

Ms Adelson was slapped with charges of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder for aiding to plot Markel’s murder over a contentious custody battle involving her daughter Wendi Adelson.

The bodycam footage was released in January, a month after Ms Adelson’s attorneys filed an emergency motion alleging she was subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment,” in Leon County Detention Facility and requested the court to release her on house arrest.

In the video, Ms Adelson is wearing a blue t-shirt and gray hoodie – which is what she is wearing in her mugshot – and standing with her husband when they are suddenly surrounded by the authorities.

Donna Adelson was charged with first-degree murder and solicitation of murder for aiding to plot Dan Markel’s murder over a contentious custody battle (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

An officer approaches the couple and asks to see their passports before announcing to Ms Adelson that she’s under arrest for Markel’s murder. When the officer attempts to take her cell phone, she refuses to let go as her husband demands to know why they need her phone. The officer says that the phone is evidence and takes the phone.

As officers then attempt to handcuff Ms Adelson, her husband begs to accompany her but police refuse and ask him to take their bags and leave. She is heard saying, “My husband is almost 80-years-old. He cannot come with me?”

They continue to plead with officers until Ms Adelson gives up, tells her husband to order an Uber for himself and kisses him goodbye.

Ms Adelson is then escorted by police through the airport and out to a waiting patrol car where she sits emotionless in the backseat.

She’s transported to Dade County Jail for processing and later taken to Leon County Detention Facility.

Last month, Ms Adelson was arraigned on charges in connection to Markel’s murder. She shook her head and shrieked “Oh my God” when claims were made about her alleged plot to kill herself.

Her jaw dropped when a jail official explained to Judge Stephen Everett that she was in solitary confinement because she allegedly made comments that she “wanted to die” and also made suicidal statements on jailhouse calls.

Ms Adelson’s son Charlie Adelson was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder. Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett also sentenced him to 30 years on the conspiracy and solicitation charges, to be served consecutively.

Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Dan Markel

When given the opportunity to speak, the 47-year-old dentist gave a short statement, telling the court: “I just want to say I maintain my innocence.”

Jailhouse calls emerged in recent weeks that involved Ms Adelson telling her son that she was “getting things in order, creating trusts, and making sure her grandchildren are taken care of.”

She was the fourth person to be arrested – the latest twist in the 2014 killing that was arranged by Charlie Adelson’s former girlfriend, Katie Magbanua, who hired her ex-husband Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia and his friend Latin Kings leader Luis Rivera to carry out the murder.

Magbanua and Garcia are serving life sentences and Rivera is serving a 19-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and testifying against the others.

Prosecutors argue that the Adelsons conspired to get rid of Markel after a bitter custody dispute between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Donna’s daughter.

Wendi, who has denied involvement with the murder and testified under immunity at several trials, has not been charged. Neither has her father, Harvey Adelson.