A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend – just one day after she told police he had sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Yujun Ren, 32, of Philadelphia, has been charged with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, and stalking in the killing of Yuan Yuan Lu, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Ren tracked Lu down in Levittown early Sunday morning and shot her while she sat in her car. Ren then turned himself in to Middletown Township police that afternoon and claimed the shooting was accidental.

In his interview with investigators, Ren said he “accidentally killed his girlfriend” when he pulled his gun from his waistband to scare her with it after she had allegedly said some “hurtful things and took their cats and dogs,” according to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX29.

But just a day earlier, Lu went to the Philadelphia Police Department where she filed a police report claiming that Ren sexually assaulted her at his home on South Orianna Street in Pennsport, according to court documents. She told officers she planned to end the relationship and was packing her belongings while Ren was at work.

open image in gallery Yujun Ren, 32, is accused of stalking and fatally shooting his girlfriend Yuan Yuan Lu a day after she told police he had sexually assaulted her ( Credit: Bucks County District Attorney’s Office )

On Sunday, Bristol Township police found Lu’s body in the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai. She had been shot in the head. Officers recovered a spent shell casing from a small-caliber handgun and said there was damage to the driver’s side window from gunfire.

It was later revealed that Lu had also told police she was afraid of Ren and said “he had a firearm he carried everywhere,” the affidavit states.

Investigators later determined Ren legally owned a Mossberg MC20 9mm pistol. The same day he turned himself in, a woman who identified herself as Ren’s aunt turned that firearm over to Middletown Township police, authorities said.

Ren was arraigned Sunday night and denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said the case highlights the deadly risks of domestic violence.

“Today’s tragic event is a sobering reminder of the lethal nature of domestic violence,” Khan said in a statement. “Thanks to the swift, coordinated response from the Bristol Township Police Department, the Middletown Township Police Department, and our Bucks County Detectives, we have successfully taken the defendant into custody and the community is safe.”