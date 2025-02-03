The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Georgia man who ran an underground dogfighting ring with over 100 malnourished pit bull dogs has been handed a 475-year jail sentence.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 57, was given the weighty sentence in Paulding County after a jury found him guilty of 93 counts of dog fighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, the Paulding District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

Burrell was first arrested on November 8, 2022, for his role in a massive dog fighting operation after detectives found a mixture of 107 “emaciated”, “strong”, and “aggressive” pit bulls at his home in Paulding County after an extensive multi-law enforcement investigation.

When detectives found the dogs, they had been abandoned with some tied to trees and metal sticks in the ground, and left deserted without food, shelter, and water. Others were found in Burrell’s backyard tied to heavy logging chains with thick collars.

Several dogs even had their “teeth forcibly removed from their mouth”, while others had visible scarring patterns consistent with dog fighting.

Officers had been alerted to the scene in 2022 after an Amazon delivery driver noticed many undernourished dogs tied to fence posts and heavy chains.

open image in gallery Vincent Lemark Burrell, 57, has been given an unprecedented jail sentence for his role in a 'massive dog fighting operation' ( Paulding County Sheriff's Office )

Many of the dogs were found abandoned in the elements or living inside a disheveled basement, covered in dog excrement – conditions with odors so extreme that “authorities had to wear protective equipment just to be able to safely enter the home.”

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs.”

Detectives also found numerous dog-fighting associated items including a chicken that was used to entice the dogs, a dog treadmill, a breeding stand, a break stick (used to pry open the jaws of a dog during a fight), documents linking Burrell’s dogs to other known dog fighters, a crash kit commonly used to treat dogs after a dog fight, medication used only by licensed veterinarians, and contracts for the sale of specific dogs were found on the defendant’s property.

Animal Crimes resource prosecutor Jessica K. Rock said: “Dog fighters operate hidden in plain sight, in an organized, criminal enterprise that includes breeding and selling dogs, training dogs, hosting and spectating violent fights, and fighting dogs to the point of exhaustion or serious injury.

open image in gallery Detectives at the time found 107 animals at the home in Paulding County ( Facebook/K9kait )

“It is a despicable activity that is incredibly cruel to the dogs”, she added.

Paulding County District Attorney Robert Lane said: "If you come to Paulding County and you engage in evil acts, we are going to make an example out of you”, reported Fox5Atlanta.

Police managed to rescue all 106 dogs and transported them safely to animal rescue facilities for rehabilitation – officials concluded at the time that none of the dogs had received medical attention or been vaccinated.

At the time, former Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge stated: “I am proud of the teamwork that has been exhibited in this case and I am thankful that these dogs are safe now.

“The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world.”