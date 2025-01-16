Heartbreaking moment police rush wounded K9 from shootout with a suspect

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Heartbreaking footage shows the moment that a wounded police dog was carried from the scene by five fellow officers after being injured during a shootout with a fugitive in Texas.

The K-9 officer, a Belgian Malinois named “Rocky,” was shot and injured by 56-year-old Robert Lee Davis during a manhunt in southern Houston on Wednesday.

Davis was sought by police over the killing of Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesus Vargas, which took place just hours earlier.

After Rocky found the suspect hiding behind a dumpster, the four-legged officer was reportedly shot twice, once in the neck with a bullet also grazing his snout. Davis was shot multiple times by officers and died at the scene.

Footage shared on social media showed a group of five officers carrying Rocky away from the danger and then loaded into a nearby helicopter to be rushed for emergency vet treatment.

open image in gallery Police in Texas rush K9 officer Rocky to an air ambulance after he was shot during a shootout with an armed suspect on Wednesday ( KHOU11 )

The dog, who is 18 months old and has six months of service, was taken to Westbury Animal Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. According to the U.S. Marshals, Rocky will survive his injuries.

Social media users were quick to praise Rocky’s bravery, with one writing: “Rocky is a gd hero. All the Police K9’s are. But today it was Rocky’s turn to answer the call. What a brave, handsome boy. He deserves a steak dinner and all the scratchies.”

“What an exquisite animal,” added another.

open image in gallery K9 officer Rocky was shot during a shootout between police and a suspect in Houston, Texas ( U.S. Marshals Service )

“They’re part of our existence as a police department, as law enforcement in general, whether be it bombs, be it drugs, you name it, saving lives, those dogs are amazing and they’re part of us,” Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said in a news conference following the incident.

The Marshals also sent its condolences to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the force, describing his death as a “tremendous loss.”

In its own post online, the Sheriff’s office described him as “a dedicated public servant, known for his integrity, compassion, and commitment to our community.”

open image in gallery Deputy Jesus Vargas was fatally shot after attempting to serve a warrant to Robert Lee Davis ( KPRC Click2Houston )

“He was more than a team member—he was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to everyone who knew him. His professionalism and kind nature left a lasting impact on our office and the residents he served,” the post read.

Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the force, was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping center at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The deputy and his team were attempting to serve a warrant on Davis, when he unexpectedly opened fire from his vehicle, authorities said.

open image in gallery Davis was shot and killed by police at the scene, but not before he also fired shots and wounded Rocky ( KPRC Click2Houston )

The deputy was shot in the head and was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A memorial for Vargas has since been set up outside the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office for members of the public to pay their respects.