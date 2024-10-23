A woman took her dog along on a date. The pup was then stolen from her at gunpoint

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman took her dog along on a date only to be ambushed by two men who held her at gunpoint and stole the puppy.

Allysha Green had agreed to meet up with a man who said his name was “Trey” in southwest Atlanta on the evening of October 17, she told 11Alive.

Green decided to take her three-month-old Cane Corso pup Kenji along with her.

She said that she drove to the area where they were meeting and ended up along a dead end.

Trey emerged minutes later and she said they had a brief chat where he petted Kenji and called him “cute” – before suddenly pulling a gun on her.

“I was shocked, and literally thought I was going to die,” Green said.

“Don’t scream, don’t move, just do what we tell you and you can live,” the man allegedly told her.

For a second, she said she wondered about his use of the word “we”, but things soon became clear when she said a second man appeared and also aimed a gun at her.

Allysha Green decided to take her three-month-old Cane Corso pup Kenji along with her ( Cody Alcorn/Facebook )

Green said the two men, who looked to be in their 20s, demanded that she hand over cash and began searching her car for valuables. They also got her to open her phone banking app to see if they could move money to themselves.

Realizing that Green had no money, the thieves snatched Kenji instead.

She told 11Alive: “He walked up to me, snatched my leash and he said ‘let the dog go because you don’t have any money you just lost your dog.’”

They also stole her cellphone and told her to leave, warning her to keep her eyes forward, she said.

She watched in horror as Kenji was then passed over the fence, with the pup vanishing along with the two armed men, she said.

Atlanta Police are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The Independent has contacted Atlanta Police for comment.