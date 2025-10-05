Woman caught on camera smearing poop on Trump-themed Cybertruck

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman in Chicago was caught on camera smearing dog poop on a Trump-themed Tesla Cybertruck, according to reports.

John Evans said he parked his Tesla, which is decked out in an American flag decal featuring President Donald Trump’s gold-leaf signature, in the Windy City’s Northalstead neighborhood on Wednesday while in town for a conference.

Later that day, Evans, who was visiting from Savannah, Georgia, found his patriotic car had been vandalized with feces.

“It’s crazy that something like this upsets somebody so much that they decided, ‘Oh, I’m going to ruin that person’s day,” Evans told FOX 32. “Well, the shoe is on the other foot now.”

Footage taken from his Cybertrucks' own security cameras captured a woman wiping the pet poo across the car’s exterior, Evans said.

open image in gallery A Tesla Cybertruck owner has publicly shamed a Chicago woman after she was caught on camera smearing dog poop over his Trump-themed car ( Getty Images )

“On the tailgate in Gold Leaf, there is a representation of the signature of President Trump,” he said. “And I think that may have further inflamed the mental illness of the person that decided to do this to my vehicle.”

Evans shared the images of the alleged offender on X, and within a day, Internet sleuths claimed to have identified her and her place of work.

After publicly sharing the identity, an online mob then began to leave negative reviews on the business she is associated with.

Evans said he did not file a police report because he felt that after he shared the woman’s photo online, the amount of backlash she received was punishment enough.

“I think that America is happy to help other Americans with accountability for bad actors,” he said.

Online trolls claimed in posts that received tens of thousands of likes that the woman pictured is the owner of a local dog daycare business. Soon after, the business’s Instagram account appeared to mock the incident.

open image in gallery Authorities have not charged the woman shown in the video with any crimes, according to the report ( AFP/Getty )

“Let’s be honest, that could be anyone’s sh!tty tattoos and saggy t!ts,” the business wrote, adding, “Also #f***montana #f***trump #f***ice.”

“I would say, we are Americans, you have an obligation to do better,” Evans said. “When you do something like this, you’re making the problem worse.”

Evans and the local dog daycare center did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

The woman pictured in the video has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.