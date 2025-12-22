The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man and his dog were shot and killed at a Georgia park after an argument between two strangers escalated and turned deadly, police said.

Todd Alexander Stalcup, 52, is facing multiple felony murder charges in the death of 70-year-old Terry Wayne Loden, of Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Park off Ga. 53/Dawsonville Highway, when an argument between the men walking their dogs got heated and erupted in gunfire.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found Loden critically injured. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. His dog also died, police said.

Authorities say that during the argument, Stalcup had pulled out a handgun, shot Loden’s dog, and then shot Loden. It’s unclear what led to the dispute.

open image in gallery Todd Alexander Stalcup, 52, is facing multiple felony murder charges in the death of 70-year-old Terry Wayne Loden, after an argument turned deadly. ( Hall County Sheriff’s Office )

Stalcup initially remained at the park but left in his SUV as deputies were responding. He was stopped and taken into custody about 15 minutes later as he was leaving the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stalcup, who had been living in the Gainesville area, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.