A Kansas City man who died after being fatally mauled by a pack of dogs, chillingly described to his family how the animals who attacked him for 23 minutes were “trying to drag me like I was their dinner”.

Chris Culbertson, 46, was set upon by a group of pit bull dogs in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night, and suffered 300 bites, 100 lacerations, and needed 500 stitches, according to Fox4 News.

Culbertson, whom his family said was a dog lover and owned a pit bull himself, survived the initial attack but died four hours later in hospital from sepsis.

The violent attack – which was captured on a neighbor’s CCTV camera – unfolded as the pack of dogs circled the man before he fell off his bike and began to ravage him on the floor.

Moments later, two more dogs can be seen emerging from the fence and biting the man’s legs, arms, feet, and even his face, reported Fox4 News.

Angela Culbertson told Fox4 she was ‘heartbroken’ at her brother’s death ( Facebook/Chris Culbertson )

"They ripped his cheek off, his chin, his heels of his feet. I cannot believe that some dogs could do this to a human”, the victim’s sister Angela Culbertson told KSHB.

Culbertson reportedly did not know the dogs that attacked him and after the attack told his family, “I was reaching for help, and nobody was helping me.”

One woman who lived in the neighborhood told the station how she had attempted to fight the dogs off with a golf club but was unsuccessful as they began to attack her. She then ran to call 911 for help.

According to KSHB, a second victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition – it is unclear whether this was the woman who attempted to intervene.

When police arrived at the scene they used their sirens and lights to scare off the pack.

Another local resident reportedly told the outlet that the dogs had been trained to fight and Culbertson’s family has called for the owners to face punishment.

“I mean, the people that own the dogs need to be held accountable for this. This is murder, and they taught these dogs to do that and it’s their dogs. So, it’s their responsibility”, Angela Culbertson added.

The Independent contacted the investigating force Kansas City Police Department and assistant support Kansas City Pet Project Animal Services Division for information.