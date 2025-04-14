Canadian man arrested for wandering Disneyland completely naked

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Disneyland guests were left aghast after a trespasser was filmed roaming around the theme park naked and exposing himself on top of buildings.

Police said they arrested the man in New Orleans Square, an area inside the park, in Anaheim on Saturday evening for trespassing, public nudity, and being under the influence of narcotics.

The suspect has not been identified, but the Anaheim Police Department told ABC7 that he is a Canadian citizen.

Footage circulating on social media shows the man standing completely naked on top of Tiana’s Palace, a Cajun and Creole restaurant inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

“He’s going that way,” one person can be heard screaming in the video.

open image in gallery The suspect was filmed clambering over the canopy at Tiana’s Palace on Saturday ( Disneyland )

“Oh my God!” the person behind the camera added while being ushered by a person who appeared to work for Disney, who pointed a red light and apologized for the incident.

Another video obtained by the local news station shows the suspect throwing his hands in the air before climbing over the railings of a balcony and walking across a canopy of Tiana’s Palace.

There were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

The Independent has contacted Disneyland and the Anaheim Police Department for more information.

Several Disneyland guests who claimed to have witnessed the incident firsthand lambasted the man’s actions on social media.

“Was waiting in line for the train. Turned around and saw a nude man flailing everything on top of Tiana’s,” one person commented on a video circulating on Instagram.

“He climbed up the stairs then walked along to roof, then was on the canopy,” a second person commented.

“I was there last night,” another Instagram user claimed. “All the commotion makes sense now.”

“So disgusting it’s supposed to be an enjoyable place for kids,” a fourth person said.

The incident comes almost 18 months after a 26-year-old man was arrested near the “It’s a Small World” attraction.

Footage at the time showed the man removing his clothes and walking through sets in the indoor ride with festive music blaring in the background.

The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, the Anaheim Police Department said at the time.