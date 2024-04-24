The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former college basketball star accused of being Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ drug mule has pleaded not guilty to a recent drug possession charge.

Brendan Paul, 25, was taken into custody last month at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after authorities said he “had the contraband inside of his personal travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched.” The former Syracuse University basketball player was allegedly boarding a private plane associated with Diddy. Authorities initially also charged Mr Paul with controlled substance possession but dropped it soon after. Mr Paul’s attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf on Wednesday.

A month before his arrest, Mr Paul was named in a groundbreaking lawsuit against Diddy by music producer Rodney Jones.

Mr Jones claimed the 25-year-old trafficked drugs and guns for the famed musician. In the lawsuit, Mr Jones says he “personally witnessed” Mr Paul either transport or try to transport illegal drugs on flights between LA, Miami, Virginia, the Caribbean, and London on three occasions. Mr Paul denies the allegations in Mr Jones’ lawsuit, which are not connected to the current drug charge, his attorney Brian Bieber told The Independent.

Brendan Paul, pictured, was arrested for alleged drug possession while trying to board a private plane connected to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( MDCR )

The former basketball player was arrested the same day that US Homeland Security officials raided the rapper’s homes in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida. Diddy’s attorney called the raids a “gross overuse of military level force.”

In his February lawsuit against Diddy, Mr Jones alleges that the musician sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year. Diddy has denied all allegations related to the lawsuit. His attorneys have branded the lawsuits and their accusations money grabs, “baseless” and “sickening.”

Mr Jones’ lawsuit also named several notable people, including fellow musicians, British royalty and members of Diddy’s staff.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces several allegations of sexual abuse. The famed rapper has denied all wrongdoing ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prince Harry appeared in the lawsuit but was not accused of any wrongdoing. However, Mr Jones does claim that those who affiliated with or sponsored Diddy’s alleged “sex-trafficking parties” became connected with “celebrities such as ... international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Daphne Joy and Yung Miami are also named as alleged “sex workers” that Mr Jones says Diddy paid a “monthly fee” and forced him to solicit. Both women denied the claims.

Ms Joy dated Curtis Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, from 2011 to 2012. The actress and model also had a child with the rapper.

Mr Jones was not the first to accuse Diddy of wrongdoing. Several women have come forward claiming the rapper sexually abused them and he faces a slew of other allegations that date back as far as the 1990s.

Diddy’s former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November. She accused him of raping her in 2018, beating her, demanding she carry a firearm to “make her uncomfortable and demonstrate how dangerous he is” and forcing her into “unwanted sexual encounters with male sex workers.”

The two parties settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Joie Dickerson-Neal also filed a lawsuit last year alleging that Diddy drugged her, sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the assault in 1991. At the same time, an anonymous woman filed a separate lawsuit claiming Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in 1990 or 1991.

Then, in December 2023, a lawsuit was filed Diddy had drugged and gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. The unknown plaintiff is identified as “Jane Doe.”