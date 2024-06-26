The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A California radiologist accused of driving his family off a cliff in a Tesla during a psychotic break will not face trial.

Dharmesh Patel, 42, was granted a mental health diversion last week by a judge who heard that he suffers from a major depressive disorder, according to San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Patel pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his electric vehicle off the Pacific Coast Highway in an area known as Devil’s Slide last year.

His wife and two children, aged 4 and 7 at the time of the incident, were also in the car. All four survived.

Neha Patel was seated next to her husband when their vehicle fell 250ft down Devil’s Slide near San Fransisco on 2 January, 2023.

Dharmesh Patel, 42, was granted a mental health diversion last week by a judge after driving his family off a cliff last year ( San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office )

Ms Patel had asked prosecutors to drop the criminal charges against her radiologist husband. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors had “intensely” opposed mental health diversion for Patel and asked the court to bring him to trial for the three counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told NBC News.

But under California law, that decision is made by the judge.

Patel will remain behind bars for several weeks before being released to stay at his parents’ home in San Mateo County.

The family “miraculously” survived the crash but Ms Patel was left with serious injuries. She initially told first responders that her husband was “depressed” and that “he said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off.”

Judge Susan Jakubowski said Patel was eligible for a mental health diversion because of the condition he suffers, and that a treatment plan would address it.

“Weighing all factors, the court determined the defendant was suitable and granted the defense request for mental health diversion,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The Patel family’s Tesla pictured after crashing down a California cliff on 2 January 2023. Mr Patel and his family “miraculously” survived after the crash ( San Mateo County Sheriff's Office )

During a prior court hearing, two doctors testified for the defense that Patel was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the crash and that he believed “that his children might be sex trafficked”.

His delusions related to concerns about Jeffrey Epstein, The Mercury News said. Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, was accused of running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls.

Leading up to the crash, Patel also experienced delusions about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the fentanyl crisis, according to the doctors’ testimony.

