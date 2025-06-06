Soldier killed pregnant wife with a machete, then dumped her in the trash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A US Army soldier has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars for killing his pregnant wife.

Pfc. Dewayne Johnson II then attempted to cover up the killing by dismembering Mischa Johnson’s corpse and disposing of her body in the trash.

Hawaii-based Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this week to voluntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and providing false official statements, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel said in a statement.

He was sentenced on Thursday.

Mischa Johnson was 19 years old and six months pregnant when she died on 12 July, 2024. Her body has never been found.

Johnson, of the 25th Infantry Division, told the judge in a military courtroom that he hit his wife with a machete in their home at the Schofield Barracks military base on Oahu after an argument, KITV reported.

open image in gallery Mischa Johnson was just 19 when she was killed

He said he snapped after his wife yelled that his child would not know that he existed. He hit her on the head and she stopped breathing. He said he did not intend to kill her.

“I couldn’t picture my life without my child," he said.

“I regret, I shouldn’t have done it.”

Johnson used a chain saw to cut up his wife's body and placed her body parts in garbage bags that he put in a dumpster in his unit. He said he heard the garbage was taken from there straight to an incinerator.

Johnson reported his wife missing more than two weeks after her death on 31 July, then joined search parties looking for her around Oahu. He was charged with her murder on 27 August after Army investigators found blood, DNA and other evidence in his home.

Prosecutors said Johnson, from Frederick, Maryland, received the maximum sentence allowed under law. They dropped child sexual abuse image charges under the terms of his plea agreement.

open image in gallery Johnson will serve his sentence in a military prison ( U.S. Army )

Johnson's rank will be reduced to private and he will forfeit pay and allowances and be dishonorably discharged. He will serve his sentence in a military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Mischa Johnson’s sister Marianna Tapiz told KITV it was shocking and painful to hear what happened.

“As a family together, we’re just trying not to focus on the horrific details of her last moment with him," Tapiz said.

“And instead, right now, we’re trying to just remember the happy memories that we have and remember her in that life.”

Army prosecutor Lt. Col. Nicholas Hurd said he hoped the justice proceedings will help the family heal.

“While no amount of confinement will ever be able to truly ease the pain of the loss of Ms. Johnson and her unborn child for her family and friends, it is my hope that Pfc. Johnson’s admissions of guilt and the information he provided as part of the plea agreement can provide some element of closure and finality for the family and all stakeholders,” Hurd said in a statement.