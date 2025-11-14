The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of killing a concertgoer with a single fatal punch in Seattle has been arrested by police after a massive cross-country search.

Devin McCurdy, 31, is accused of fatally punching a man after a concert by hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ on August 28 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, 27 miles from Seattle, and then fleeing to Alabama, where he was arrested Thursday morning.

The suspect is now facing second-degree murder charges.

Brandon Godsey, 31, was found on the ground outside the event venue by local law enforcement around 11 pm on the night of the show.

When authorities reached Godsey, they initially believed that he had overdosed, prompting the unnamed sergeant to administer naloxone and to perform CPR, according to charge papers seen by The Seattle Times.

open image in gallery Brandon Godsey (right) was killed at a $uicideboy$ concert in Washington after Devin McCurdy punched him a single time ( GoFundMe )

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Charro Vatne, Godsey’s mother, claims that the 31-year-old was later “air lifted to Harborview Trauma Center” where he passed away from his “severe” injuries.

According to documents, Godsey died at 1.30 am, having suffered skull fractures and widespread brain bleeding.

Now, Vatne says the money will be used for “funeral arrangements, medical expenses,” and to support her son’s “long-term girlfriend” and son.

“This was the worst day of our lives,” she added. “Brandon was loved by many who knew him.

“Brandon leaves behind his life partner, Brandy, and her son.”

A witness recorded the aftermath of the assault on Godsey, who was reportedly intoxicated and had exchanged words with a “particularly aggressive security guard,” according to various reports.

Moments before his death, he had been waiting for two women, with whom he had attended the concert, to return from the restroom.

According to the documents, an unknown woman made a comment which angered Godsey, prompting him to shout something which an unnamed man claimed was disrespectful.

Shortly after, a second man allegedly punched Godsey in the face, causing him to hit his head on the concrete walkway, police say.

open image in gallery The killer punch was thrown at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington ( Google Streetview )

A witness said the assailant shouted, “You don’t talk to my friends like that.”

The bystander’s clip depicts the attacker leaning over Godsey and saying, “Sleep tight.” Video surveillance footage was used to track the suspect.

McCurdy continued to elude law enforcement until a police detective in Auburn notified the sheriff’s office that the suspect’s vehicle had been spotted in Alabama. However, it was uncovered that McCurdy had sold the car to a bookkeeper on August 28, just a day after the alleged attack.

Police called the number that was used to scan McCurdy’s concert tickets, allowing them to locate his phone, which was in Town Creek, where the mother of McCurdy’s girlfriend lives.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to Godsey’s death. McCurdy has been booked into the Lawrence County Jail in Alabama and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The Independent has contacted the King County Sheriff’s Office and the $uicideboy$ for comment.