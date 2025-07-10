The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An employee at Al's Fresh Fish & Chicken in Detroit accidentally shot himself and two customers after finding and mishandling a gun inside the eatery.

Police responded to the Russell Street carry-out only restaurant around 1 p.m. Wednesday after the employee, 56, reportedly found a gun that accidentally fired while he was handling it.

It is unclear exactly where and how the man found the gun.

A bullet struck the employee’s hand, went through a doorway, and hit two customers, ages 33 and 46. One was hit in the arm, while another suffered a graze wound.

One person was hospitalized, while the other two were treated at the scene. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

open image in gallery The incident was the ‘silliest thing’ local law enforcement had seen in some time ( Instagram/@ alsfreshfish )

In a press conference, DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald called the incident the “craziest, silliest thing I've seen in quite some time.”

“Bottom line is if you don’t know how to handle a weapon, don’t handle a weapon because now we've got two individuals who were just in the store trying to buy stuff, and now they’re going to deal with a gunshot wound. No matter how minor it is, it’s still a gunshot wound,” he added.

The incident is under investigation, and findings will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.