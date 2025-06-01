Detroit prom night takes terrifying turn as 20 rounds ring out near high school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prom night at a Detroit high school took a harrowing turn when gunfire erupted from the school’s parking lot, police say.

The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, where students were attending prom. Several teenagers were present when the 20 rounds were fired, according to reports.

No one was injured amid the gunfire, police have said.

Detroit Police are now hoping to speak to two persons of interest who were allegedly in the area at the time of the shooting. Police announced the first person of interest on Friday, posting a photo of a Black man running while wearing a white zip-up jacket and black shorts.

The police department posted a photo of an additional person of interest on Sunday, sharing a photo of a Black man wearing a gray top, dark pants and white sneakers. Both men were captured wielding firearms.

open image in gallery Detroit police are seeking information on two persons of interest who were in the area when gunfire rang out near a high school last Thursday ( Detroit Rewards TV )

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information on each person of interest.

The relationship between the school and the persons of interest is not immediately clear. The Independent has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Davon Hall, who was near the school when gunfire erupted, told Fox2 that the area became "hectic, scary,” noting teens started fleeing from the scene.

open image in gallery The incident occurred when the school was hosting prom night ( Detroit Rewards TV )

Police were “just sitting there” when shots rang out, he recalled. "It was a secure area but it turned crazy like a movie real quick.”

Hall told the outlet: "We are not like this. King High School has been elevated and has been bringing nothing but good news to the community. This is something that is so depressing.”

Police urge anyone with information about the incident or recognizes the persons of interest to call DPD's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.