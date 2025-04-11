Woman accused of stabbing dog and posting video of wounded animal on social media

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Detroit woman is facing animal torture charges after she stabbed her dog and posted footage of the wounded animal online, police say.

Jordan Love, 29, of Detroit, was charged with the killing and torturing of animals in the second degree as well as abandoning and cruelty to four to ten animals when she was arrested almost 700 miles away from her home Monday afternoon.

Detroit Animal Control (DAC) became aware of the incident after they received a harrowing report of abuse.

Upon arrival at a home in the city, officers forced their way inside. They found the helpless animal abandoned in the basement and “suffering from multiple stab wounds to its torso,” according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office statement.

Three dogs and four cats were rescued from the suspect’s home and taken to the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that they have since been placed in individual foster care homes, including the injured dog.

Police believe that Love posted a video of the injured animal on social media hours after the alleged attack.

Shortly after, police say she fled the state.

open image in gallery Love has been accused of stabbing her dog multiple times while six other animals were inside the home ( Detroit Animal Care and Control )

After 13 days on the run, authorities in Greenville, South Carolina, managed to arrest her.

Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office detectives transported her back to Michigan, and she arrived back Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Love could face a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the department “has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously.”

“We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws - seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutality and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed,” she continued.

open image in gallery Authorities said the alleged stabbing occurred along the 15200 block of Manning Street, Detroit (pictured) ( Google Maps )

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Love was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court before Magistrate William Burton and slapped with a $50,000 cash bond as well as a GPS tether.

Love is scheduled to appear in court again on April 14.