Gunman kills two and injures 20 in mass shooting at Detroit block party

Two people were killed and 18 others were injured in a mass shooting at a block party on Detroit’s east side on Sunday.

A gunman opened fire at the party around 2:25am, according to Detroit police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and died on the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back, and died at a local hospital.

Officers said the suspect is a 22-year-old man. He was shot in the leg at some point during the attack and was taken into custody. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

It is not immediately clear if police or another party-goer shot the suspect.

Detroit police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Detroit

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released to the public.

Police told 7 News Detroit that they would enact new guidelines for block parties in the wake of the shooting.

“DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor,” a police spokesperson said.

Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council president, issued a statement on X regarding the shooting.

“I was saddened and utterly disgusted to learn of today’s early morning mass shooting on Detroit’s east side, where 21 young people, average age of 19, were shot with two of them succumbing to their injuries,” she wrote. “This unspeakable tragedy is yet another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this Nation. We must chart a new course of action and I’m calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community...my heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones.”