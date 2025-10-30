The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California mom has been arrested on suspicion of killing her own 7-year-old child and hiding her son’s remains in her freezer.

Destiny Harrison, 25, was arrested on Tuesday along with her son’s father and grandmother after deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “suspicious incident.”

Investigators arrived at the home in Lynwood at 8.30 pm. They began a search that ended in the tragic discovery of the unnamed boy’s remains, according to a police statement seen by NBC Los Angeles.

Police say that they responded quickly, taking Harrison’s three other children, aged 16, 13, and 9, into protective custody.

open image in gallery Destiny Harrison, 27, was arrested after police found the body of her seven-year-old in her freezer ( ABC News )

“This is an unimaginable and horrific tragedy,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, according to KTLA. “I stand ready to support the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate this child’s death.

“My heart breaks for what the other children in this home must have experienced, and it’s critical that our Department of Children and Family Services do everything possible to support them and keep them safe in protective custody.”

Harrison is currently being held at Century Regional Detention Facility, according to inmate records made available by the LASD.

The boy’s 25-year-old father, Daniel Monzon, and his 46-year-old grandmother, Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

All three have had their bail set at $2,000,000.

open image in gallery Harrison's neighbor in Lynwood said that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with the family before the boy's death ( Google Streetview )

Meanwhile, investigators say that they are continuing to search for a motive and have not confirmed how the boy died. Authorities have yet to confirm how long the boy had been dead and how long his remains had been in the freezer.

“The case is still being actively investigated and no further details about the case will be shared in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” authorities said.

As the probe into the gruesome crime continues, residents told NBC Los Angeles about their responses to the tragedy.

"You wouldn't expect for that person to do something like that," Christian Torres, the family’s neighbour, said. He told NBC that nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the home in Lynwood.

Torres, who has lived in the apartment block for twenty years, said that he would see Harrison walking with her dog. He said that they never spoke beyond saying “hi” to each other, but claimed that she would always “smile” when she walked past him.