Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Authorities were able to track down and arrest a January 6 rioter who posed for pictures with Roger Stone thanks to the man’s fashion-forward attire.

Tristan Sartor, a 26-year-old Pennsylvania designer, was charged with felony counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct, in addition to a misdemeanor charge or parading, demonstrating or picketing and disorderly conduct.

Before being taken into custody in Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania on July 31, Sartor posted selfies with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Stone, according to Law & Crime.

FBI agents identified Sartor by matching CCTV images of him to photos he’d posted on Instagram. Specifically, agents identified that Sartor had been wearing the same shoes, a lapel pin and sunglasses on the day of the riot that he’d posed with in photos on the app.

The alleged rioter confirmed the arrest in a post on X on Thursday.

“I was arrested by the FBI in relation to January 6 yesterday morning at my home. I am currently out of jail. Meeting with legal counsel today.

Tristan Sartor, 26, of Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania was arrested by FBI investigators this week for his involvement in the January 6th riot ( FBI )

“Hopefully more to come.”

The outlet reported that Sartor was released on $25,000 bond.

Per a statement of facts filed in connection with the man’s case, the FBI found images of Sartor at the National Monument, in front of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and going inside the Capitol building on January 6. He remained inside the Capitol for one minute and 15 seconds.

On July 13, FBI investigators followed Sartor from his job at a used auto parts store to his home to confirm his address before making the arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington DC on August 13.