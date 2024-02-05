Boy, 13, accused of murdering grandfather on Denver bus because his leg blocked aisle

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of murdering a grandfather following a disagreement over the man’s “leg blocking the aisle” of a bus.

Richard Sanchez, 60, was riding an RTD bus through Denver, Colorado, last Saturday night, according to authorities.

Just a few blocks from his home, along the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue, he allegedly got into an argument with a teenage boy on board the bus.

Police said that a “verbal exchange” had unfolded “between the suspect and victim about the victim’s leg blocking the aisle on the bus”.

At around 6.41 pm local time, the teenager, who has not been named, then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second person was hurt and treated at the scene but did not require hospitalisation, police added.

Following Sanchez’s death, his family told Fox 31 they were not told about his death until they went to report him missing to police on Monday.

“It’s been hard because we didn’t know where he was at, and the whole time, he was at the hospital, and they didn’t contact us,” Sanchez’s grandson, Joseph Chavez, told the outlet.

“Nobody was there with him during his last breath.”

The scene of the shooting of 60-year-old Richard Sanchez (Fox 31)

Mr Chavez said that the family is “really heartbroken” by his killing and that the whole situation “feels unreal”.

“He was always happy. He was a really happy dude,” Mr Chavez said.

The teenage suspect is being held on charges of first-degree murder, police said.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination of charges, the force said in a statement.

At least 178 passengers reported being assaulted or injured while using RTD transit during 2021 and the first two months of 2022, according to RTD records.