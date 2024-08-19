Man pulled gun after Burger King worker wouldn’t accept drugs for payment

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man pointed a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shot at other people elsewhere the same night after being spotted acting sspiciouldy and holding a bible.

Eugene Robertson has been sentenced to 143 years in prison for his crimes.

Prosecutors who announced the sentence on Thursday said the drive-thru incident was the beginning of a series of crimes Robertson carried out in the Denver suburb of Aurora on October 17, 2022.

No one was wounded in the string of incidents.

Earlier this year, in April, a jury found Robertson guilty of 17 crimes, including eight counts of attempted murder. The sentences for many of the crimes were stacked on top of each other, leading to a long sentence.

Robertson, 40, had faced a maximum sentence of more than 400 years when he was sentenced on August 9.

“We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night. Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence,” Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, said Friday.

AfterRobertson pointed the gun at the drive-thru worker ( PA Wire )

After Robertson pointed the gun at the drive-thru worker, prosecutors said he walked into a convenience store across the street and pointed a gun at the head of a clerk.

When Robertson saw there was a surveillance video camera system there, he shot at the screen and then left. He then shot toward two people outside in the parking lot, Kellner's office said.

The Sentinel Colorado in Aurora previously reported that a witness at the convenience store told police there seemed to be “something off” about Robertson and that he was “talking about God” and carrying a Bible with a purple cover.

Later that night, a woman who was friends with Robertson called 911 to report that he had fired shots after she refused to open the door of her apartment, where she was with several people, prosecutors said.

Police spotted Robertson at the woman's apartment complex. He hid behind some bushes before being arrested, prosecutors said.