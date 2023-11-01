Delta pilot threatened to shoot flight captain over passenger medical emergency

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An armed pilot who allegedly threatened to shoot a captain over the decision to divert a flight due to a passenger medical event, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jonathan Dunn allegedly used a weapon to “assault and intimidate” the aircraft’s captain and warned that they would be shot “multiple times” if the flight was diverted.

Dunn was indicted by a grand jury in the US District Court for the District of Utah for interfering with the crew of a commercial airline flight on October 18.

According to a statement from the Department of Transportation office of the Inspector General, the incident occured in August 2022.

“The indictment alleges that.. Dunn, the crew’s First Officer, interfered with the performance of a crew member by using a dangerous weapon to assault and intimidate the Captain,” the statement read.

“Dunn was authorized to carry a firearm through the Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Flight Deck Officer program. After a disagreement about a potential flight diversion due to a passenger medical event, Dunn told the Captain they would be shot multiple times if the Captain diverted the flight.”

The statement did not name a specific airline, though Delta Air Lines told CNN that Dunn was no longer employed with their organisation. The airline refused to comment further “out of respect for the ongoing aviation authority investigation of this incident”.

More follows ...