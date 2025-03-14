Final moments of Delphi murder victims seen in newly released ‘Bridge Guy’ video

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A full video of the mysterious “Bridge Guy” in the Delphi murders has been released on Richard Allen’s innocence website this week as his defense attorneys file a formal appeal.

The 43-second video was taken by Libby German, 14, just before she and her friend Abby Williams, 13, were murdered in February 2017 near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Her iPhone, which contained the infamous footage, was found underneath her body.

A still photo from the footage and an audio clip of the man’s voice were previously released as police searched for suspects. The man in the grainy image came to be known as “Bridge Guy.”

An arrest wasn’t made until 2022. Allen, a local Delphi man, admitted to investigators that he was on the bridge trail on the day the girls disappeared, but pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

At Allen’s highly-publicized trial last year, prosecutors argued that Allen was the “Bridge Guy” seen in the video and that he was the one who killed the two teenagers.

open image in gallery A screen grab from the video shows Abby Williams with 'Bridge Guy' following close behind shortly before she and her friend Libby German, who was filming, were murdered in 2017 ( Justice for Rick Allen website )

The footage was played in court during the trial, but this is the first time the public has had access to the full video, which was released this week on the “Justice for Rick Allen” website, which was created by his supporters.

In the video, German is filming with her phone and Williams is seen walking along the bridge with a man walking closely behind her.

Williams says something, which appears to reference the man behind her, and then hurries off the path as German tells her “see this is the path that we go down,” with her phone pointed at the ground.

German then says, “There is no path going there so we have to go down here.”

Both girls are heard sniffling and taking short, rapid breaths in the video.

The video also captures the voice of the “Bridge Guy” as he says “guys,” to which one of the girls responds with a timid, “hi.”

Just before the video ends, the man is heard telling the girls, “down the hill.”

open image in gallery Richard Allen, 52, was found guilty of murdering 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in 2017. He now faces 130 years in prison ( Indiana State Police )

Prosecutors and cops argued last year that the girls were also heard referencing a gun the man could have been carrying. But that audio is not definite.

In December, Allen was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to 130 years in prison.

According to Allen’s innocence website, the video was released in an attempt to prove he is innocent.

“The attorneys representing Mr. Allen continue to receive a considerable number of inquiries and requests for access to public records and exhibits related to State of Indiana v. Richard Allen,” the website reads.

“In response to similar requests, the Court has stated that “the exhibits are needed for the production of a transcript if one is requested by the parties” and that fulfilling such requests “will interrupt the process and guarantee the Reporter will be forced to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals for an extension of time [to] file the transcript.”

open image in gallery Best friends Abigail Williams, left, and Liberty German were found dead on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, in 2017 ( Delphi Police )

“Recognizing the significant public interest and in the spirit of transparency, this site will serve as a central resource for accessing public records, exhibits, frequently asked questions, and updates on Mr. Allen’s post-conviction legal proceedings. All information will be provided in accordance with the Indiana Rules on Access to Court Records and Indiana Code 5-14-3.“

The release of the video comes a day after Allen’s attorneys filed a motion to appeal his conviction.

Allen’s attorney Stacey Uliana told FOX59 in a statement: “The fact that the video was posted on a website has nothing to do with the pending appeal or the fairness of the trial at the heart of that appeal.”