Independent
Owner arrested after his two lifeless dogs are found hanging from a tree, cops say

Authorities say the dogs were bound by their necks with ropes, chains, and cables

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Monday 17 March 2025 11:05 EDT
Salomon Cruz-Perez, 40, of Fort Pierce, Florida, has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death
Salomon Cruz-Perez, 40, of Fort Pierce, Florida, has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

A

Salomon Cruz-Perez, 40, faces animal cruelty charges after deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to his Fort Pierce home at 5:29 p.m. on Sunday for a civil matter and made the horrific discovery.

The two lifeless dogs — a male and a female — were found suspended from a tree on the property and bound by their necks with ropes, chains, and cables, according to the SLCSO.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and continued investigating throughout the night with assistance from Crime Scene Investigators.

They discovered the dogs’ necks were bound with several different materials, including coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.

St. Lucie County Animal Control collected the dogs and they will be transported to

Cruz-Perez has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.

He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

