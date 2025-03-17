Owner arrested after his two lifeless dogs are found hanging from a tree, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Salomon Cruz-Perez, 40, faces animal cruelty charges after deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to his Fort Pierce home at 5:29 p.m. on Sunday for a civil matter and made the horrific discovery.

The two lifeless dogs — a male and a female — were found suspended from a tree on the property and bound by their necks with ropes, chains, and cables, according to the SLCSO.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and continued investigating throughout the night with assistance from Crime Scene Investigators.

They discovered the dogs’ necks were bound with several different materials, including coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.

St. Lucie County Animal Control collected the dogs

Cruz-Perez has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.

He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.