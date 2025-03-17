Owner arrested after his two lifeless dogs are found hanging from a tree, cops say
Authorities say the dogs were bound by their necks with ropes, chains, and cables
Salomon Cruz-Perez, 40, faces animal cruelty charges after deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to his Fort Pierce home at 5:29 p.m. on Sunday for a civil matter and made the horrific discovery.
The two lifeless dogs — a male and a female — were found suspended from a tree on the property and bound by their necks with ropes, chains, and cables, according to the SLCSO.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and continued investigating throughout the night with assistance from Crime Scene Investigators.
They discovered the dogs’ necks were bound with several different materials, including coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.
St. Lucie County Animal Control collected the dogs and they will be transported to
Cruz-Perez has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.
He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.