The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have increased their security levels after two people were killed outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were killed after a man, later identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, gunned them down after they left the American Jewish Committee’s annual Young Diplomats Reception, police said.

“While there is no known nexus to NYC, in response to last night’s horrific attack in DC targeting Jews & Israelis, the NYPD is increasing its presence at religious sites and cultural institutions with high visibility patrols, heavy weapons teams, and counterterrorism officers,” the New York City Police Department wrote in a social media post.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office issued a similar statement after the attack.

“Due to the horrific targeted act of hate and violence in Washington D.C., we are taking immediate steps to enhance security throughout Miami-Dade County. This means increased patrols around places of worship and cultural institutions, including synagogues, mosques and Jewish schools,” the statement read.

“We urge the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected, and rest assured we will do everything in our power to keep our community safe.”

open image in gallery Yaron Lischinsky, right, and his partner Sarah Milgrim - Victims of Washington D.C. shooting ( IsraelinUSA/X )

After the incident, Rodriguez walked into the Capital Jewish Museum, where the event was taking place, and was arrested.

Once in custody, he shouted: “Free, free Palestine.” His comments were caught on cellphone footage.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A Smith told reporters during a news conference that the suspect was in custody and posed no further threat to the community.

open image in gallery A technician stands in a forensic evidence crime scene van near the place where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. ( REUTERS )

The Chicago Police Department is also taking similar actions to keep the community safe, stating it would be heightening its security presence at synagogues and the Israeli consulate building.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation in Washington, D.C. The Chicago Police Department currently has a special attention on the Israeli consulate and places of worship,” a spokesperson told News Nation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said the country’s forces would be increasing global security operations.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel,” he wrote on X. The blood libels against the Jewish state are rising in blood – and they must be fought to the bitter end,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

“My heart breaks for the families of the beloved young man and woman, who were brutally murdered by a despicable anti-Semitic terrorist. I have instructed security officials to strengthen protection arrangements for Israeli missions around the world, and to raise the level of security for all state envoys,” he said.