‘America’s Most Wanted’ finally arrested in Florida after daughters’ TikTok campaign

A man accused of sexual battery on a child was taken into custody in Florida following an online campaign for his arrest spearheaded by his own daughters.

Davie Albarran, 51, was arrested on Sunday after deputies received a tip-off and with the help of the police’s K9 Kreed.

“We snuck around Sunday night just before midnight. In the backyard in Country Haven Drive. Well, it might have been Country Haven Drive, but it was no haven for him,” Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk County Sherrif’s Office said in a briefing on Monday.

Mr Judd said that the accused man was hiding in a shed when he was found, he told Fox35.

“He told us his name was Jose,” Sheriff Judd added in his briefing. “Can you believe that? Not only has he committed capital sexual battery on a child, he lies to the sheriff’s office.”

Mr Albarran had a warrant for his arrest by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office over sexual battery on a child and had also been featured on the FOX show America’s Most Wanted.

Mr Albarran’s arrest resulted due to the help of his daughter’s online campaigns to find him and put him in custody (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

His warrants include sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd conduct with a child under 12 and not paying child support on a different issue in Orange County, Sheriff Judd said in the briefing.

Aside from police helping bring the fugitive into custody, Mr Albarran’s family also led a plea on social media for his arrest for at least over a year.

Mr Albarran’s daughter put out a post on her social media saying she wants her father in custody, Fox 35 reported in December 2022.

Polk County depties and their K9 Kreed were able to locate the Mr Albarran (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

His two adult daughters, Ana and Yaneiry, made TikToks, putting his face out there in an attempt to finally bring him to justice.

Ana told WFTV9 about the moment, she found out from a Polk County deputy during a 6am phone call that her father had been caught.

“He was like, ‘Good job. We found him,’” she recalled. “I started screaming. I was crying. I was in disbelief.”

Osceola County Sheriff Marcus Lopez also reacted to the news in a video saying that the man is now “booked and rotting in the county jail.”

Mr Judd said on Monday to Fox35 that Mr Albarran will be transferred back to Osceola County, where he will stand trial.