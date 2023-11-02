Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and her two sons have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband more than two years after he was killed while holidaying in Florida.

David Rainey was reported missing by his wife Cindy Rainey in July 2021, and was later found dead in a canal behind their rented residence in the town of Suwannee.

According to Dixie County Sheriff’s Department, Mr Rainey had “multiple stab wounds to the chest” and had been placed in the water after his death – which was ruled as a homicide.

Cindy Rainey had told deputies that her husband "walked away from the rental house on Saturday evening, after the couple had gotten into an argument," the sheriff’s office said in a statement in December 2021.

Last week the department announced that Ms Rainey and her two sons, Bailey Rainey and Jack Rainey, had been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

No information regarding a possible motive for the killing has been released.

The couple had been married for 21 years.

According to Mr Rainey’s obituary, he was born in Redlands, California, and became a welder and mechanic on steam and gas turbines.

"David traveled all over the United States and the world for his work. He was respected by his peers for his excellent skills, work ethic and dedication to getting the job done right,” the obituary stated.

It continued: “He was a natural athlete and loved that his sons shared his talent. Both boys have been active in baseball starting with T-ball and continued through the high school varsity baseball program."

A GoFundMe page started by Bailey Rainey raised $475.