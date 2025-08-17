Florida continues capital punishment record with execution date for triple murderer

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man convicted of a triple murder and arson is scheduled for execution, as the state continues its record-breaking pace of capital punishment under Governor Ron DeSantis.

David Pittman, 63, is set to die on 17 September, following a death warrant signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Pittman was found guilty of fatally stabbing his estranged wife's sister and parents before setting their house ablaze.

This execution would mark the 12th scheduled in Florida this year, a figure that extends the state's recent record for capital punishment. The previous highest annual total since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 was eight executions in 2014.

Florida has already carried out nine executions in 2023, surpassing any other US state. Texas and South Carolina currently rank second, each having conducted four executions. Two other men, Kayle Bates and Curtis Windom, are also awaiting execution later this month in Florida.

A total of 28 people have been executed so far this year in the U.S., exceeding the 25 executions carried out last year. It ties 2015, when 28 people were also put to death.

Pittman was convicted and sentenced to death in 1991 on three counts of first-degree murder, according to court records. Jurors also found him guilty of arson and grand theft.

open image in gallery Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference about a recent immigration enforcement operation, at the South Florida office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations, May 1, 2025, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file) ( AP )

Pittman and his wife, Marie, were going through a divorce in May 1990, when Pittman went to the Polk County home of her parents, Clarence and Barbara Knowles, officials said. Pittman fatally stabbed the couple, as well as their younger daughter, Bonnie. He then set fire to the house and stole Bonnie Knowles' car, which he also set on fire, investigators said.

A witnessed identified Pittman as the person running away from the burning car. A jailhouse informant also testified that Pittman had admitted to the killings.

The Florida Supreme Court is already scheduled to hear an appeal. An appeal will also likely be filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.