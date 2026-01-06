The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What allegedly began as a meet-up arranged through an online dating app ended in a double shooting early Friday in Dallas, Texas – but the 26-year-old suspect claims he was acting in self-defense.

Noah Trueba was arrested after investigators say he shot a couple he had met through the app in the early morning hours of January 2.

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call around 5:10 a.m. in the 11800 block of High Meadow Drive, where they found two people who had been shot.

Guadalupe Gonzalez, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A second victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KDFW, Trueba told police he had been drinking and using drugs with the two victims, who referred to themselves as husband and wife.

open image in gallery Noah Trueba was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting a couple he met through a mobile dating app in Dallas ( Dallas County Jail )

Trueba claimed the shooting then happened after the couple attempted to sexually assault him, and that he fired his weapon in self-defense.

A short time after responding to the shooting call, police located Trueba hiding near a highway and he was taken into custody.

Police say the motive remains under investigation.

Trueba remains in the Dallas County Jail.