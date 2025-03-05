The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A tattoo artist to the stars who was once referred to as “Hollywood’s Go-To” could face up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to withholding over $500,000 in earnings from the IRS.

Daniel Joseph Winter, 43, who worked under the moniker “winterstone,” pleaded guilty to one count of subscription to a false tax return on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice. After he entered his plea, Winter presented a check worth $641,959 to the court in order to settle his debt.

Winter admitted that he willfully lied on his tax returns in 2021, 2022 and 2023, in not declaring all of his income. During that period, Winter raked in nearly $2 million from his tattoo businesses in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver.

Prosecutors alleged that Winter would regularly accept cash payments for services rendered, hampering the IRS’s abilities to track his dealings. His specialty is single-needle fine-line tattoos.

“His tattoos were expensive, and he earned substantial income from his work as a tattoo artist and related endeavors,” prosecutors said.

Winter will appear in federal court on August 11 where he could face up to three years in prison.

On his Instagram page, where he boasts over 600,000 followers, Winter has posted photos showing him with Miley Cyrus Matt Damon, Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga.

A 2019 feature in The Hollywood Reporter noted that Winter was responsible for a flower tattoo that could be seen on Lady Gaga’s back at the Academy Awards.

“She wanted to make a statement,” he said. “The rose is the most iconic tattoo on the face of the planet. If you’re a tattoo lover, you will eventually have a rose on your body.”

Among his most recent works was to ink Jessica Alba amid her split from long-term partner Cash Warren. “Life is transformation is life,” the tattoo read.

The Independent contacted Winter for comment.