Jury deadlocked on manslaughter charge in Daniel Penny subway chokehold trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The jury in the Daniel Penny manslaughter and negligent homicide trial says it is deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

The judge is considering whether to give them what’s known as an Allen charge — an instruction urging them to make every possible effort to reach a verdict.

Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023.

Criminally negligent homicide carries punishments ranging from probation to up to four years in prison. The charge of manslaughter, a more severe offense, carried up to 15 years.

The jurors must reach a decision on the manslaughter charge before the second count.

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran remarked that “it would be a crazy result to have a hung jury” just because they can’t get to the second count.

Penny’s lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

This is a breaking story. The Associated Press contributed reporting.