Man accused of murdering his partner – then making a ‘to-do list’ to cover it up

A Kentucky man has been accused of murdering his partner and then writing a “to do list” of how to dispose of the body and cover up his actions, police say.

Daniel Kearney was arrested Friday after Kentucky State Police arrived at the camper he shared with his partner Damian Poole in McCreary County, and found the latter’s body on the floor. Poole’s mother had reported him missing to the local sheriff’s office three days prior.

The body was discovered in a back room, tied at the ankles with nylon rope, loosely covered in sheets and towels and with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to court documents seen by news outlets WYKT and Fox56. Detectives said they believed 36 year-old Poole had been dead for several days.

The bodies of two dogs, also with gunshot wounds, were found in the residence in the town of Stearns near the Tennessee border, the citation added.

Officers found firearms including an AR-type rifle, several other guns, as well as bullet holes, cardboard covered in blood and “several pools of blood”.

Investigators reportedly found a checklist that included reminders to clean up the home, to get rid of evidence, paint everything with an odor sealant, and dispose of Poole’s body.

open image in gallery Kearney was arrested at the home he reportedly shared with the victim ( Knox County Detention Center )

The list also suggested burning anything left and spreading ashes along highways in other states, the court documents added.

Kearney was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 3 a.m. on Friday. He has been held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $1m bond and is to due to be arraigned Thursday.

The 39 year-old has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree cruelty to animals.

Neighbors interviewed by police described Kearney’s relationship with Poole as a “powder keg”, claiming there were frequent arguments between the pair sometimes accompanied by gunshots, Fox56 added.