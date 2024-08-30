Police officer killed and two others wounded in shootout on streets of Dallas

Support truly

One police officer has been killed after being shot in his patrol car and two others wounded during a subsequent shootout in Texas.

At approximately 10.10pm, Dallas Police Department (DPD) responded to an officer in distress call in the southern area of the city.

Upon arrival, they found an officer shot in his marked patrol vehicle, and began to exchange gunfire with a suspect at the scene, Dallas Police Department’s communications director Kristin Lowman said in a news conference early Friday morning.

All three officers were taken to local hospitals, with Lowman saying one is in critical condition, and another in stable condition. The officer found in his car died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle with Dallas police officers in pursuit, ending up in Lewisville, about 40 miles from the original scene.

The gunman eventually exited their vehicle carrying what Lowman described as a "long gun," with the officers shooting and killing the suspect.

DPD chaplains said one of the wounded officers, a man, has superficial wounds and is awake, "in good spirits" and could be released Friday, while the other wounded officer, a woman, has more serious injuries. CBS News reported that their her injuries are now not thought to be life-threatening.

The Independent has contacted the DPD for further details.

"Our department is hurting," Lowman added.

"We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own. We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city, for not only those who are recovering in the hospital, but for our fallen, for their family and for their loved ones, and for us as a department as well."

A press release from the DPD revealed flags at all city facilities will be flown at half-staff.

The identities of the officers or suspect involved were not disclosed, and no motive for the shooting given.