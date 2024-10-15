The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is accused of burning down several mobile homes killing a man and three dogs, after she was refused use of the bathroom, according to a report.

Mirsa Lopez now faces an arson charge in connection to the incident. It’s unclear if additional charges could be added.

Fire crews in Dallas responded to a mobile home area on Saturday. The blaze was so intense that six mobile homes and four cars were damaged or destroyed in the fire, according to Fox 4.

Lopez was at the scene and told police she was in a relationship with one of the homeowners, Gary Fisher.

In the morning, she knocked on Fisher’s door while he was asleep, according to the report. He told her to leave, shut the door and went back to bed. About five minutes later, he said he heard a loud noise and saw the fire.

Mirsa Lopez is accused of starting a fire at a Dallas mobile area that led to the death of one man and three dogs ( Lew Sterrett Jail )

Lopez told a neighbor that she started the fire because Fisher did not let her use the bathroom, according to the report.

Witnesses said Lopez sat in a chair outside the burning building while the blaze raged on, according to the report. She told police that she started the fire by igniting a plastic bag and placed it in between a car and Fisher’s home.

The blaze spread to several other structures in the area leading to the carnage.

A man was found dead in one of the homes damaged by the fire, according to reports. That victim’s name has not been released.

Lopez is now being held in a Dallas-area jail.