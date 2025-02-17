The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Dallas Mavericks assistant coach is in custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident with his girlfriend, say officials.

Darrell Armstrong, 56, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday after he allegedly struck his girlfriend on the right side of her face with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Dallas Morning News .

Dallas cops were called to Armstrong’s home after receiving a distress call just before 4am Saturday.

When police arrived, they found the victim standing in a nearby parking lot beside her father, according to the affidavit.

Armstrong and the woman are believed to have been dating since September 2024.

The incident is said to have unfolded after Armstrong’s girlfriend read a text from another woman on his phone. This prompted the former point guard turned coach to blow up in a rage, striking his partner in the face with his gun and threatening to shoot her with it, according to the affidavit.

“Armstrong then loaded a full magazine into the pistol and said ‘I’m going to shoot you’”, the affidavit read.

Armstrong is thought to have been drunk when the violence unfolded and was heard on the phone with another person around the time he struck his girlfriend. He also demanded that she hand over the apartment keys, the documents state.

open image in gallery Darrell Armstrong was booked into jail before 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning but has since posted bond ( Dallas County Jail )

Upon finding the distressed woman in the street with her family, officers confirmed a mark on the victim’s right cheek, as per the affidavit.

A witness is also said to have witnessed the Mavericks coach drinking and swearing at the victim.

Officers knocked on the apartment door and detained Armstrong without incident. A pistol was then found in the home with Armstrong claiming that he had been sleeping with a loaded magazine that had no bullet in the chamber, according to the arrest document. He has since posted bond and been released.

Armstrong is also accused of strangling the victim during a previous incident.

The woman, too fearful of how the accusations could get him "into any trouble or cause him to lose his job,” did not report the previous instances of alleged violence.

Public records seen by The Independent revealed that Armstrong was involved with a criminal case in May 2023 but it did not state the specific offenses. Other criminal records state that he faced property, fraud, and traffic-related charges years before the alleged incident.

Armstrong is in his 10th season with the 2011 NBA champions having joined the franchise's staff in 2009.

He played with the Mavericks from 2004 to 2006.

The team has confirmed that an employee had been placed on administrative leave but refused to name Armstrong in the statement.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident.

“We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing”, as per The New York Post.

The Dallas Mavericks have an ongoing fundraiser devoted to supporting the loved ones of people who have died from gun violence.

Armstrong’s attorney, Larry Taylor, a managing partner with the Cochran Firm, is reportedly conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

The Independent contacted Dallas Police, the Mavericks, Armstrong, and his attorney for comment.