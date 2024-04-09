The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of a school shooter are being sentenced for failing to stop their son from killing four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021, with parents of the victims saying the couple were just as much to blame for their children’s deaths as the shooter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were each convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials earlier this year, over their part in the deaths of the students at the hands of their son Ethan.

Appearing at the Oakland County Court on Tuesday morning, the pair sat close to one another, separated by Mr Crumbley’s attorney, but barely looked at one another as their attorneys argued for lesser sentences.

Before sentencing, relatives of those killed - Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17 - gave impact statements.

“The ripple effects of both James and Jennifer’s failures to act have devastated us all,” Justin’s mother Jill Soave said.

The parents are the first in US history to be charged and then convicted for their alleged role in a mass school shooting.

The shooter, who was 15 at the time, is now serving a life sentence for his classmates’ deaths.

Mr and Ms Crumbley are appearing together for sentencing, following their separate convictions.

Ahead of sentencing, Ms Crumbley spoke of the “nights of lament” she had experienced since November 30 2021 and addressed the accusations against herself and her husband.

“We weren’t perfect, but we loved our son,” she told the court.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 when he shot and killed four classmates in Michigan ( Getty Images )

Ms Crumbley was tried first, having pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, while Mr Crumbley declined to testify during his trial.

Ahead of sentencing, Mr Crumbley’s attorney asked that he be given 28 months in prison, arguing that he had already served some time, while Ms Crumbley’s attorney requested a sentence between 29 and 57 months, rather than the 10 to 15 years prosecutors asked for.

The attorneys also argued that the parents could not be held responsible for the number of victims, despite the juries returning guilty verdicts on four separate counts in both cases.

Ms Crumbley’s attorney also asked for a no contact order between each of the parents and their son not be put in place, arguing that they should “still be a family” despite felonies on their records.

The judge said that her understanding was that Mr Crumbley and Ethan would likely be treated as “enemies” within the Michigan’s Department of Corrections, anyway, and therefore not be housed together.

The matter was left for a later date.

Why were Ethan Crumbley’s parents tried?

Prosecutors argued that the couple ignored signs of their son’s mental health condition and that they gave him access to the gun he used in the attack.

Four days before the shooting at Oxford High School, Mr Crumbley bought his son a gun, which Ethan described on Instagram as his “new beauty”. Ms Crumbley then took the teen to a shooting range for practice.

Jennifer Crumbley was tried before her husband and was found guilty in February 2024 ( Getty Images )

A few days later, a teacher noticed the high school sophomore searching online for ammunition, sparking concerns and prompting school administrators to contact his parents.

Instead of responding to the school, his mother allegedly texted her son: “Lol. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

The following day, the Crumbleys were called into the school for a meeting after school officials then found disturbing drawings done by Ethan in the classroom.

The parents declined to take him home – and, just hours later, Ethan killed four classmates: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.

A memorial outside of Oxford High School on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. ( Getty Images )

Prosecutors argued repeatedly that both parents had the power to stop the shooting from happening, pointing out that James Crumbley knew the shooter must be his son when he heard of the shooting at his school.

In the days that followed, the couple drained their son’s bank account, withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones.

When they were arrested four days after the shooting, the couple reportedly had $6,600 in cash, credit cards, gift cards and the phones.

Parents of the victims speak of their pain

Ahead of sentencing, the court heard victim impact statements from the relatives of those killed by Ethan Crumbley.

“When you texted Ethan ‘please don’t do it’, I was texting Madisyn ‘I love you, please call mom’” Madisyn Baldwin’s mother Nicole Beausoleil said to Ms Crumbley.

“When you checked into your first hotel, I was telling Madisyn’s 11-year-old sister that she was gone.

“Not only did your son kill my daughter, but you both did, as well,” she added.

Ms Beausoleil described her daughter’s “infectious” laugh which she could listen to all day, adding that her “big sister skills were undeniable.”

Justin’s mother Jill Soave told the court that her son’s future was “so bright”, later adding that she wished the Crumbleys had checked their son’s backpack that fateful day.

Jennifer Crumbley listens as Craig Shilling, father of Justin Shilling, one of the four Oxford High School students who were shot and killed by mass school shooter Ethan Crumbley, reads a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jennifer and James Crumbly, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, be sentenced on four counts of involuntary manslaughter on April 9, 2024 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan. ( Getty Images )

“The blood of our children is on your hands, too,” Justin’s father Craig Shilling told the Crumbleys later, before asking the judge to hand down the maximum sentence possible.

Relatives reflected on having to go over the events of the school shooting once again, having given similar statements during the shooter’s sentencing.

Steve St. Juliana, Hana St. Juliana’s father, said that when the trials first began, he did not think too much about their possible jail time.

However, as the trials progressed and neither showed any signs of remorse, the father said he became convinced they deserved long sentences.

What does this mean for future school shooting cases?

James Crumbley seen during his trial in March 2024 ( Getty Images )

The pair’s convictions on manslaughter charges could set new precedents for future school shooting cases.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland mass school shooting, previously told The Independent that the Crumbleys’ case “will become a small step in our fight to end gun violence in the United States”.

After Mr Crumbley’s conviction on 14 March, the parents of the victims said nothing could bring their children back.

"But, there is some comfort in knowing that the parents who armed their son so he could commit such a terrible crime are being held accountable,” the statement read. “Our hope is that this is a first step in an effort to hold all those responsible and accountable and end gun violence so that we finally end the cycle of families feeling the pain that we do.

“We thank our Prosecutor Karen McDonald for pursuing these charges and seeking justice for our families and community.”