Cruise ship passenger jumped overboard to avoid $16,000 gambling debt, prosecutors say
Jey Gonzalez-Diaz was sailing on the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship, authorities said, and was pulled out of the water by a passing jet skier
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger is accused of jumping overboard in an alleged attempt to evade paying $16,000 gambling debts.
Jey Gonzalez-Diaz leapt into the water as the Rhapsody of the Seas disembarked in the Port of San Juan Sunday, according to a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico seen by CBS.
Surveillance footage captured the dramatic moment a passerby on a jet ski picked Gonzalez-Diaz up and took him to shore following his plunge into the harbor. The ship had left San Juan August 31, visiting Barbados before returning on September 7.
Gonzalez-Diaz was later detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, carrying $14,600 in cash, two mobile phones, a handbag, and five identification documents, CBS reported.
The criminal complaint alleges Gonzalez-Diaz tried to avoid federal currency rules - which require reporting cash over $10,000 - the outlet added. He has now been charged with a federal crime, authorities said.
Royal Caribbean told investigators the passenger was booked under the name 'Jeremy Diaz' and had a $16,710.24 debt with the cruise line, that was “almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses," the complaint added.
Gonzalez-Diaz told officers he jumped from the ship because “he did not want to report the currency on his possession because he thought he was going to be taxed”, the complaint said, per CBS.
He has since been released on bail, according to local news site Wapa.tv. If convicted, Gonzalez-Diaz could face a prison sentence of up to fine years and a fine of up to $250,000.
In a statement to USA TODAY, Royal Caribbean Group said: “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are working with authorities and don’t have any more information to share.”