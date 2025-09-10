The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger is accused of jumping overboard in an alleged attempt to evade paying $16,000 gambling debts.

Jey Gonzalez-Diaz leapt into the water as the Rhapsody of the Seas disembarked in the Port of San Juan Sunday, according to a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico seen by CBS.

Surveillance footage captured the dramatic moment a passerby on a jet ski picked Gonzalez-Diaz up and took him to shore following his plunge into the harbor. The ship had left San Juan August 31, visiting Barbados before returning on September 7.

Gonzalez-Diaz was later detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, carrying $14,600 in cash, two mobile phones, a handbag, and five identification documents, CBS reported.

The criminal complaint alleges Gonzalez-Diaz tried to avoid federal currency rules - which require reporting cash over $10,000 - the outlet added. He has now been charged with a federal crime, authorities said.

Royal Caribbean told investigators the passenger was booked under the name 'Jeremy Diaz' and had a $16,710.24 debt with the cruise line, that was “almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses," the complaint added.

open image in gallery The passenger is now facing federal charges ( Getty Images )

Gonzalez-Diaz told officers he jumped from the ship because “he did not want to report the currency on his possession because he thought he was going to be taxed”, the complaint said, per CBS.

He has since been released on bail, according to local news site Wapa.tv. If convicted, Gonzalez-Diaz could face a prison sentence of up to fine years and a fine of up to $250,000.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Royal Caribbean Group said: “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are working with authorities and don’t have any more information to share.”