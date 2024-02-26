Prison escapees hijack yacht in the Caribbean

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two American citizens are feared dead after their boat was allegedly hijacked by three prison escapees in the Caribbean with signs of “apparent violence” onboard.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, identified by their sailing association, left Virginia in 2023 to embark on a sailing journey to spend the winter cruising the eastern Caribbean.

Suellen Desmarais, the sister of missing Mr Hendry, told WPTV that the couple’s “whole life” was on their boat Simplicity; they didn’t own a home or cars and they usually spent their winters on their boat in Fort Pierce visiting family and friends.

However, this year, they skipped this trip to go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in the Caribbean, leaving with a boating group from Virginia back in November 2023.

The couple are members of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association, a nonprofit educational organisation for sailors. It was the Salty Dawg executive director Tatja Hopman who was notified by a cruising skipper on Wednesday that a member’s yacht, Simplicity, was anchored and abandoned off a beach on the south coast of St Vincent in the Caribbean.

The good Samaritan boarded the abandoned boat and did not find the owners, Mr Hendry and Ms Brandel, onboard, but did find “evidence of apparent violence,” they said in a statement.

This person then contacted the St Vincent coast guard, who in turn alerted the local police. The Coast Guard took possession of Simplicity, and police in the country are investigating with the US Embassy and the Grenada police department, they said.

The Salty Dawg said they have a live member’s tracking map to see where boats are during their cruises. They said that Simplicity was tracked as being anchored in Grenada then the boat moved directly to its last anchorage off St Vincent.

The organisation acknowledged the speculation that three fugitives boarded Simplicity after the “three dangerous inmates” escaped from a Grenada prison and were at large.

The three men were recaptured after allegedly taking a yacht to St Vincent (RSVG Police Force)

St Vincent police reported that the three suspects had been detained, their statement said.

The Royal Grenada Police Force has not confirmed any victim identities but has reported that two American citizens are feared dead after their yacht was used by three fugitives to escape.

The three men, Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson, and Abita Stanislaus, were arrested and charged jointly with one count of robbery with violence in December. Mitchell was also charged separately with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault and causing harm.

The three men were kept in a holding cell at the South St George Police Station, but on 18 February, they escaped custody.

The police said that preliminary information suggests that the three men made their way to St Vincent on a yacht that was docked in the St George area.

Police said leads they are working on are indicating that the two occupants of the yacht “may have been killed in the process”, adding that they believe that occupants were American citizens.

However, Ms Desmarais has not given up hope for her brother and his partner.

"Why would I presume anyone is dead with no body and DNA? I want to remain positive. I want to believe that they are alive," she said to Fox5.

Nick Buro, Ms Brandel’s son, told CNN that the search effort is ongoing. “As far as we know, three suspects are allegedly connected with this horrific event are in custody with the St Vincent police and are being questioned,” he said.

Authorities have not officially confirmed that Ms Brandel’s and Mr Hendry’s disappearance are connected to the three inmates, who have since been recaptured by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadians Police Force on Wednesday.

“The boat itself was ransacked, and everything was strewn about in the entire cabin, so clearly there was an altercation of some type that took place on the boat, which does indicate that we are concerned for their safety overall because it does appear that they were likely injured,” Mr Buro told CNN.

In a statement from the missing couple’s family, they expressed their gratitude to the cruise community for gathering information and providing search and rescue support but have asked them to stand down, letting authorities handle the case.

“The only way we feel this situation could be worse would be if anyone was hurt or endangered trying to conduct searches,” the family statement said.

US State Department told CNN that it is “aware of these reports involving US citizens. We are monitoring the situation and seeking additional information.”

Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Superintendent Junior O. Simmons also told the outlet on Saturday the suspects are cooperating with the investigation and more information would be released.

The Independent has contacted the Royal Grenada Police Force for further information.