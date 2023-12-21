The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A freshman football player in Alabama has been arrested after allegations he knowingly passed on a sexually transmitted disease.

Elijah Pritchett, 18, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with a Class C misdemeanour for the knowing transmission of an STD, according to local outlet Tuscaloosa Thread.

The teenager, from Columbus, Georgia, was released later that day on a $500 bond.

His arrest came after a report was filed last week that led to a warrant for his arrest, Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said.

The details of what allegedly occurred are unclear and it is not known who filed the complaint.

Mr Pritchett was a composite four-star athlete during the 2023 season, which means he is one of the top 300 players in the nation and is projected to go on and play professionally.

His success in football meant he was in the offensive line rotation for the Alabama Crimson Tides in the 2023 season and was in and out of the lineup for the left tackle position.

The 6’6” and 312 pounds player competed in every game for the Alabama team this season and was in a position to compete for a starting job in the spring, reports the outlet.

His profile on 247 Sports, a college football network, included an evaluation by a scouting director who said he “should eventually be selected in the NFL Draft if there are no major setbacks and he continues to develop.”

Yet his charge could mean he faces three months in prison or up to $500 in fines if he is convicted.

The Independent has contacted the Tuscaloosa Police Department for further information.