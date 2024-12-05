Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen gunned down in dispute over selling T-shirts outside Creed concert in Atlanta

Two groups were selling T-shirts a block away from the concert when shots were fired

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 05 December 2024 18:16 EST
An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting outside a Creed concert on Wednesday
An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting outside a Creed concert on Wednesday (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An 18-year-old man was shot dead after an argument between two Atlanta T-shirt vendors turned deadly on Wednesday night.

Two groups were selling shirts following a Creed and 3 Doors Down concert at the State Farm Arena on December 4 around 10 p.m.

City police said an argument over parking broke out between the groups and one group began shooting at the other about a block from the arena. During the gunfire exchange, the 18-year-old was shot. Police said he suffered several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to Atlanta News First.

Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Smith told the outlet it appears the shots only came from one group.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not release additional information or the identity of the victim.

Creed is currently on their “Are You Ready?” reunion tour after separating in 2012. They reunited once in 2023 before announcing the current tour. The band started in the mid-’90s and has produced hits like “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “My Sacrifice.”

Atlanta has seen more than 100 homicides in 2024 so far but officials say the trend is down from the year prior. In 2023, the city announced there had been 100 murders by September.

Neither of the bands have publicly commented on the incident.

