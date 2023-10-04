Kidnap suspect used to live just two minutes from Charlotte Sena’s home, records show

The man accused of snatching nine-year-old Charlotte Sena once lived just two minutes away by car from her current family home, according to records.

Craig N Ross Jr, 46, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping in the first degree in connection with Charlotte’s abduction on 1 October. New York State Police raided a property owned by Mr Ross’s mother in the Town of Milton, Saratoga County, on Tuesday evening and found the little girl inside a campervan parked behind the home.

Mr Ross was taken into custody following some resistance and is currently being held at the Saratoga Correctional Facility, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference following Charlotte’s rescue. The child, who was found “unharmed” and hiding inside a cabinet, has since been reunited with her family.

Authorities have not determined whether the abduction was targeted or if the suspect previously knew the victim or her family, Gov Hochul said. Records show that an address listed for Mr Ross in Porter Corners is just a two-minute drive from the Senas’ residence in Greenfield.

Mr Ross lived at the residence until last year, according to records. News footage showed heavy police presence at that location as well as at the residence of Mr Ross’ mother in Ballston Spa.

Carol Brown, a neighbour of Mr Ross’ mother, recounted the moment a local SWAT team surrounded the property in the quiet neighbourhood and rescued Charlotte.

“I’ve been praying for 48 hours since I got the first Amber Alert,” Ms Brown told CBS News. “The entire road lit up with police officers, helicopter overhead. Just like out of a movie.”

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, nine, who was rescued after vanishing during a camping trip

Ms Brown also claimed that earlier this summer, she had an incident with Mr Ross involving her young grandson. She said she confronted Mr Ross, who was reportedly towering over her grandchild.

“And standing over him, right over him, with his back to me, was that man,” Ms Brown said. “And I believe with all my heart after last night that probably my grandson was this close...”

According to police, officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4.20am Monday, the governor said.

At the time, Charlotte’s family was at the campground while police watched their home in Greenfield. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the campervan.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of Craig Nelson Ross Jr (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup. She was later reunited with her family.

“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” Gov Hochul said.

“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

Mr Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton.

He is being held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility and is expected to appear in court again on 6 October.