Mother mauled to death by pack of dogs and children injured in rural Georgia

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs after she tried to save her children from the vicious attack in rural Georgia.

Courtney Williams, 35, was found dead in a yard near a bus stop behind the Brooks County Middle School in Quitman, where the family had been waiting, when the dogs pounced, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“When deputies arrived, they encountered several aggressive dogs on the property,” the GBI said.

Two children injured in the 9 May attack were hospitalized. The body of their mother was found in the yard of a nearby residence.

Williams’ sister-in-law Crystal Cox shared an update on Facebook along with graphic photos that showed the children’s injuries. The boy suffered several lacerations from the dogs as he shielded his little sister, according to the family.

The family was waiting at a bus stop at the middle school when the dogs attacked ( WALB )

“Kayden push sissy out of harm’s way by doing so he saved her but took on the dogs himself,” Ms Cox wrote on Facebook.

According to the post, a third child Nathan ran to the school for help during the attack, but then turned back thinking he wouldn’t have time to help his other siblings.

The child managed to flag down a man who Ms Cox refers to as an “angel” who helped save the children.

She said the children are shaken, and processing the traumatic event.

Another post by Ms Cox earlier in the day announced the heartbreaking news of the attack.

“With a heavy heart I have to say this,” she wrote. “My brother’s wife Courtney Williams cox passed away yesterday. The neighbors dogs attacked her and the kids. Her son, Kayden, didn’t get away fast enough as he pushed his sister out of harms way. He was hurt pretty bad [but is] doing good. They stapled him up. [He’s] in pain and at my house resting.”

A neighbor told WALB that she was saddened by the tragedy, just days before Mother’s Day.

“I do feel for the family and for the kids because now they are going to have to celebrate Mother’s Day without their mother,” the neighbor said.